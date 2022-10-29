THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Warner Robins visits Jones County in our Game of the Week

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Greyhounds hosted the Warner Robins Demons on Friday night.

The Greyhounds (5-3, 3-1 in 2-AAAAA) were scoring 30 points per game while allowing 20. The Demons (4-4, 3-1 in 2-AAAAA) had won three straight region games.

Warner Robins beat Jones County 49-18 in the state quarterfinals last year.

Shaaz Peerani has the highlights from Greyhound Field:

