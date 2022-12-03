THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Warner Robins hosts Cartersville for our Game of the Week

The Demons had won two straight state titles. The Purple Hurricanes lost to Warner Robins last year in the second round of the playoffs and also in the 2020 state championship game.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Demons welcomed the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes Friday for a chance to play for the 5A state championship.

The winner would play Ware County or Dutchtown for the 5A title next week.

Shaaz Peerani has the highlights from McConnell-Talbert Stadium:

