THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Tattnall travels to Stratford

The Trojans looking to move to 2-1 in A Private Region 1, while the Eagle look to stay unbeaten and move to 3-0.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Tattnall Trojans visited the Stratford Eagles on Friday night at Eagle Field.

The Trojans looking to move to 2-1 in A Private Region 1, while the Eagle look to stay unbeaten and move to 3-0.

Here are the highlights.