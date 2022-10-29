THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Tattnall travels to FPD

The Vikings (2-6, 1-1) lost to John Milledge 56-7 last week. The Trojans (5-3, 2-0) had won three in a row after dominating Mount de Sales 41-13 last week.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Tattnall Trojans visited the FPD Vikings on Friday night.

FPD shut out Tattnall 20-0 last season and had beaten the Trojans the last two years.

Check out the highlights from George S. Johnson Stadium:

