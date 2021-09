THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Tattnall Square hosts Aquinas

The Trojans were looking to move to 4-0.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Aquinas out of Augusta traveled to Macon Friday night to face the Tattnall Square Trojans.

The Trojans were looking to move to 4-0, while the Fighting Irish were trying to move to 5-0.

Here are the highlights from Jack Baynes Field: