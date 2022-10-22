THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford welcomes Mount de Sales

The Eagles (5-3, 0-2) had lost two in a row after losing to John Milledge last week, 21-14. The Cavaliers (2-5, 0-2) had lost five in a row after losing to Tattnall 41-13 last week.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Stratford Eagles welcomed the Mount de Sales Cavaliers to Eagle Field on Friday night.

Tucker Sargent has the highlights:

