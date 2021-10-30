THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford hosts FPD in our GOTW

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- The Stratford Eagles hosted the FPD Vikings Friday night in our Game of the Week on The End Zone.

The Vikings try to move into first place in Private A Region 1 (2-1), while the Eagles look to push its record to 4-1 in the region (3-1).

Tucker Sargent has highlights from Eagle Field.