THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Southwest takes on Central

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Southwest Patriots took on the Central Chargers at Henderson Stadium in the last regular season game for both teams.

The Chargers (2-7, 2-4 in 2-AA) lost to Spencer 20-14 last week. The Patriots (3-6, 3-3 in 2-AA) lost to ACE 62-28 last week.

If Southwest wins, it would make the playoffs due to tiebreakers.

Check out the highlights below:

