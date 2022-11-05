THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Southwest takes on Central
The Chargers (2-7, 2-4 in 2-AA) lost to Spencer 20-14 last week. The Patriots (3-6, 3-3 in 2-AA) lost to ACE 62-28 last week.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Southwest Patriots took on the Central Chargers at Henderson Stadium in the last regular season game for both teams.
If Southwest wins, it would make the playoffs due to tiebreakers.
Check out the highlights below: