THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Rutland and Westside play at Ed Defore

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Rutland Hurricanes were home against the Westside Seminoles Friday night at Ed Defore Sports Complex.

The Hurricanes were still looking for their first 4-A region 4 win (0-2). The Seminoles were trying for their second region win (1-1).

Bill Shanks has the highlights below: