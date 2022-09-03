THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Perry travels to Jones County

The Greyhounds (2-0) were looking to stay unbeaten on the season. The Panthers (0-1) were trying to get their first win of the season after losing 57-56 to Houston County.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Greyhounds hosted the Perry Panthers at Greyhound Field on Friday night.

Bill Shanks has the highlights:

