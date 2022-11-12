THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Perry hosts Shaw

The Panthers (9-1, 6-0 in 4-A) had won nine games in a row and were ranked #3 in the state. They were eliminated in the quarterfinals last year. The Raiders (4-6, 1-3 in 4-A) were scoring 19 points per game while giving up 23 points per game.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry Panthers hosted the Shaw Raiders Friday in the first round of the GHSA football playoffs.

The winner plays Wayne County or Trinity Christian.

Here are the highlights from Herb St. John Stadium:

