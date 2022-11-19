THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Peach County welcomes Savannah Christian

The Trojans were ranked #5 in AAA and were looking to make the quarterfinals for the seventh season in a row. The Raiders had made the quarterfinals in nine of the last 13 years.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Peach County Trojans hosted the Savannah Christian Raiders in the second round of the GHSA football playoffs Friday.

The winner would host Sandy Creek or Stephens County next week.

Check out the highlights from Trojans Stadium:

