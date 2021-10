THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Peach County hosts Crisp County in our Game of the Week

It was a battle of two undefeated teams in Region 2-AAA.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Trojans hosted the Crisp County Cougars in our Game of the Week on The End Zone.

Tucker Sargent has highlights from Trojan Stadium: