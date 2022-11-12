THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northside welcome Glynn Academy
The Eagles (6-4, 3-2 in 6-A) were scoring 27 points per game and giving up 15 points per game. They lost in the quarterfinals last year. The Red Terrors (6-4, 4-2 in 6-A) had lost all three matchups against Northside in the postseason.
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Northside Eagles welcomed the Glynn Academy Red Terrors to McConnell-Talbert Stadium Friday.
The winner plays Morrow or Marist.
Check out the highlights: