THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northside faces Warner Robins in our Game of the Week

The Demons come into the game 0-1 after losing to Lee County in Week 1. The Eagles were looking to make it two wins in a row after beating Peach County 35-7 last week.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In one of the biggest rivalries in the state, the Warner Robins Demons took on the Northside Eagles Friday night.

The Demons come into the game 0-1 after losing to Lee County in Week 1. The Eagles were looking to make it two wins in a row after beating Peach County 35-7 last week.

Shaaz Peerani has the highlights from The MAC:

