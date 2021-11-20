THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northside hosts Douglas County

The Eagles were coming off of a dominating 35-3 win last week against Lakeside, Evans. The winner of this game would face Shiloh or Hughes.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Northside Eagles hosted the Douglas County Tigers at McConnell-Talbert Stadium on Friday night.

Check out the highlights from the game: