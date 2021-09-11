THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northside battles Warner Robins in annual rivalry

Both teams entered Friday night's game unbeaten.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– It’s Middle Georgia’s biggest rivalry: Northside and Warner Robins.

Both teams were unbeaten coming into Friday night’s matchup, and something had to give. The Demons had won four straight in the series.

The Eagles were looking to avenge their ugly 47-0 loss to the Demons last year and a 39-0 loss the year before that.

41NBC’s Tucker Sargent has the highlights from McConnell-Talbert Stadium: