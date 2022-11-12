THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast hosts Worth County

The Raiders (7-3, 6-1 in 2-AA), the #2 seed, were scoring 41 points per game while only giving up 14 points per game. They made it to the quarterfinals last year. The Rams (8-2, 4-2 in 2-AA) were the #3 seed in the playoffs.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Northeast Raiders welcomed the Worth County Rams to Thompson Stadium Friday.

The Raiders (7-3, 6-1 in 2-AA), the #2 seed, were scoring 41 points per game while only giving up 14 points per game. They made it to the quarterfinals last year. The Rams (8-2, 4-2 in 2-AA) were the #3 seed in the playoffs.

The winner plays Washington County or Appling County.

Tucker Sargent has the highlights:



