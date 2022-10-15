THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Mary Persons travels to Peach County

The Trojans (3-3) were ranked #7 in AAA. This was their region opener. The Bulldogs (4-3, 0-1) lost itheir region opener to Jackson last week, 28-14.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Trojans welcomed the Mary Persons Bulldogs to Trojan Stadium on Friday night.

Peach County had beaten Mary Persons three years in a row.

Tucker Sargent has the highlights:

