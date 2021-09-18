THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Mary Persons hosts Peach County in our Game of the Week

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Peach County Trojans traveled to Mary Persons Friday night for our Game of the Week on The End Zone.

The Bulldogs were playing their first region game and looking to get to 3-1 overall on the season.

The Trojans, still winless on the year, were also playing their first region game.

Here is Tucker Sargent with highlights from Dan Pitts Stadium at Mitchell Field: