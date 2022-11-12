THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Macon County travels to Wilkinson County for our Game of the Week

Wilkinson County last made the playoffs in 2020 and hadn't won a playoff game since 2012. Macon County made it to the quarterfinals last year.

IRWINTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Wilkinson County Warriors hosted the Macon County Bulldogs Friday in the first round of the GHSA playoffs in single A.

The Warriors (6-4, 1-2) won two in a row to get into the playoffs. The Bulldogs (5-5, 5-2) had won four in a row.

Wilkinson County last made the playoffs in 2020 and hadn’t won a playoff game since 2012. Macon County made it to the quarterfinals last year.

The winner will play Lincoln County next week.

Shaaz Peerani has highlights from Irwinton:

