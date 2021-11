THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Jones County welcomes Dutchtown

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Jones County Greyhounds hosted the Dutchtown Bulldogs at Greyhound Field Friday.

Both teams come into the game undefeated (6-0) in 4-AAAAA. The winner of this game would be region champ and get a #1 seed in the playoffs.

Let’s get to the highlights.