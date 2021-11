THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Jones County hosts Griffin

The Greyhounds (8-2) battled the Bears (4-5) in the first round of the playoffs.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Jones County Greyhounds welcomed the Griffin Bears to Greyhound Field Friday night.

The Greyhounds (8-2) battled the Bears (4-5) in the first round of the playoffs.

Here are the highlights: