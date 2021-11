THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: John Milledge welcomes Tiftarea

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The John Milledge Trojans hosted the Tiftarea Panthers on Friday night at Trojan Field.

The Trojans are looking to advance to the semifinals coming off of a 42-6 win over Bulloch Academy last week. The Panthers come into the game at 6-5 on the season.

Here are the highlights.