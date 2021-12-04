THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: John Milledge faces Pinewood in GISA AAA title game

The Trojans were trying to win their third consecutive state championship. They beat the Patriots 41-6 on September 3.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The John Milledge Trojans played the Pinewood Patriots for the GISA AAA title Friday.

The Trojans were trying to win their third consecutive state championship. They beat the Patriots 41-6 on September 3.

Let’s go to Five Star Stadium at Mercer University for the highlights: