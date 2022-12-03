THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: John Milledge vs Deerfield-Windsor

The Trojans had won 49 games in a row and three straight state championship games. The Knights last played John Milledge in the 2015 semifinals and won 42-7.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The John Milledge Trojans and the Deerfield-Windsor Knights battle for the GIAA 3A title at Mercer’s Five Star Stadium.

Could John Milledge make it 50 in a row and four consecutive titles?

Bill Shanks has the highlights:

