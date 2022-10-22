THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: John Milledge hosts FPD in our Game of the Week

The Trojans (7-0, 1-0) beat Stratford last week and had won 43 games in a row. The Vikings (2-5, 1-0) beat Mount de Sales two weeks ago to open region play.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The FPD Vikings went on the road to play the John Milledge Trojans on Friday night in our Game of the Week on The End Zone.

These teams met last in 2007. The Vikings were 16-2 overall against the Trojans.

Shaaz Peerani has the highlights from Trojan Field:



