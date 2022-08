THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Houston County hosts Perry in our Game of the Week

The Bears were coming off an opening season victory against Sumter County 41-7. This was the Panthers' first game of the season.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Bears welcomed the Perry Panthers to Freedom Field on Friday night.

Check out the highlights: