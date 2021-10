THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Houston County and Northside battle

The Bears still looking for its first win in AAAAAA Region 1 (0-2), while the Eagles try to get above .500 in the region (1-1).

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Northside Eagles were the home team against the Houston County Bears Friday night.

Check out the highlights from McConnell-Talbert Stadium.