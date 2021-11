THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Jones County hosts Eastside

The Greyhounds were looking to advance to the quarterfinals after a high scoring, 56-42 win over Griffin last week.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Greyhounds welcomed the Eastside Eagles to Greyhound Field Friday night.

The Greyhounds were looking to advance to the quarterfinals after a high scoring, 56-42 win over Griffin last week.

Here are the highlights.