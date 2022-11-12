THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Dublin welcomes Pelham

The Fighting Irish (6-3, 2-1) were scoring 29 points per game while giving up 11 points per game. They lost in the first round of the playoffs last year. The Hornets (3-7, 1-2) were scoring only 17 points per game and giving up 37 points per game.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Dublin Fighting Irish welcomed the Pelham Hornets to the Shamrock Bowl Friday night.

The winner plays Metter or Temple.

Check out the highlights:

