THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Dublin welcomes Pelham
The Fighting Irish (6-3, 2-1) were scoring 29 points per game while giving up 11 points per game. They lost in the first round of the playoffs last year. The Hornets (3-7, 1-2) were scoring only 17 points per game and giving up 37 points per game.
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Dublin Fighting Irish welcomed the Pelham Hornets to the Shamrock Bowl Friday night.
The winner plays Metter or Temple.
Check out the highlights: