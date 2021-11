THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Dodge County travels to Southwest

The Indians (3-2 in 3-AA) were trying to advance to the playoffs next week, while the Patriots (1-4) were trying to play spoiler.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Southwest Patriots hosted the Dodge County Indians Friday night in a 3-AA battle.

The Indians (3-2 in 3-AA) were trying to advance to the playoffs next week, while the Patriots (1-4) were trying to play spoiler.

Check out the highlights from Ed Defore Sports Complex.