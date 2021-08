THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Dodge County travels to Dublin

The Fighting Irish, playing their first game of the season, were looking to beat the Indians.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin hosted Dodge County at the Shamrock Bowl in our Week 2 Game of the Week on The End Zone.

The Fighting Irish, playing their first game of the season, were looking to beat the Indians, who were coming off a 39-0 win over Toombs County.

41NBC’s Tucker Sargent has the highlights: