THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Dodge County hosts Bleckley County in our Game of the Week

It was the first region game for both teams.

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WGMGT) — Bleckley County visited Dodge County in our Game of the Week on The End Zone.

It was the first region game for both teams.

The Royals came into the game still perfect on the season at 4-0, and the Indians were 3-1.

Tucker Sargent has the highlights: