THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Deerfield-Windsor visits FPD

Both teams come into the game at 2-1 in A Private Region 1, looking to stay in sole possession of second place.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The FPD Vikings hosted the Deerfield-Windsor Knights in a region battle.

Both teams come into the game at 2-1 in A Private Region 1, looking to stay in sole possession of second place.

Check out the highlights from Austin Childers Field.