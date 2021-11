THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Cedartown travels to Perry

The Panthers won big against against Flowery Branch 42-7. Cedartown beat Cairo 48-14.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry Panthers are looking to advance to the semifinals, but have to go through the Cedartown Bulldogs first.

Both teams have double digit wins at this point in the season. The Panthers won big against against Flowery Branch 42-7. The Bulldogs beat Cairo 48-14.

Here are the highlights from Herb St. John Stadium.