THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Brentwood faces Terrell Academy in GISA AA title game

The War Eagles were trying to win their first state title since 2003. Terrell Academy last won the state championship in 2009.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Brentwood War Eagles battled the Terrell Academy Eagles Friday night at Mercer’s Five Star Stadium for the GISA AA title.

Check out the highlights above.