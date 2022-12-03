THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Brentwood battles Central Fellowship

The War Eagles were playing for a second straight title. They won the GISA 2A title last year. The Lancers were also going for a second consecutive title after winning the GIAA 2A championship last year.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Central Fellowship Lancers played the Brentwood War Eagles for the GIAA 2A state championship.

The War Eagles were playing for a second straight title. They won the GISA 2A title last year. The Lancers were also going for a second consecutive title after winning the GIAA 2A championship last year.

Who would get their third straight championship?

Bill Shanks has the highlights from Mercer’s Five Star Stadium:

