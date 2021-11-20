THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Bleckley County hosts Callaway in our Game of the Week

The Royals were looking to advance to the quarterfinals after coming a first round scare against Early County in which they erased a 16-point fourth quarter deficit to win 20-16.

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bleckley County Royals hosted the Callaway Cavaliers for the second round of the playoffs Friday night.

The Royals were looking to advance to the quarterfinals after coming a first round scare against Early County in which they erased a 16-point fourth quarter deficit to win 20-16.

Check out the highlights from Royal Stadium: