THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: ACE visits Rutland

The Hurricanes (4-3, 2-2 in 2-AA) beat Jordan last week and were having their best season since 2013. The Gryphons (6-1, 3-1 in 2-AA) had won two in a row after a 32-6 win over Central last week.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The ACE Gryphons visited the Rutland Hurricanes at Ed DeFore Sports Complex Friday.

The Hurricanes (4-3, 2-2 in 2-AA) beat Jordan last week and were having their best season since 2013. The Gryphons (6-1, 3-1 in 2-AA) had won two in a row after a 32-6 win over Central last week.

Here are the highlights:

