The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Warner Robins vs. Cartersville, Pt. 2

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, December 02, at 7:30 p.m. at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The final End Zone Game of the Week features a team that’s been accustomed to playing in the late stages of the playoffs, the Warner Robins Demons.

The Demons will host the Cartersville Hurricanes for a chance to reach the GHSA 5A state championship game.

If Warner Robins makes it past this game, they will reach the finals for a sixth consecutive season; however, this year has been much tougher than years past.

The Demons began the season 1-4, compiling the most losses they’ve had since 2016. The team lost several seniors that have been a part of the back-to-back state championships, so this year’s seniors have had to accept crucial leadership roles.

“Just the fact that some of these seniors were on the team last year and on the team in previous years has seen the leadership that those teams had. We took it in, and now we are trying to keep it within the program,” said Vic Burley, Demon senior defensive lineman and Clemson commit.

