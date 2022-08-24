The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Houston County vs. Perry

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, August 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Freedom Field.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The End Zone Game of the Week features the Houston County Bears hosting the Perry Panthers this week.

Houston County is being led this year by new head coach Jeremy Edwards. Edwards spent the last few seasons at Warner Robins as the offensive coordinator, helping the Demons capture back-to-back GHSA 5A State titles.

With Edwards being just down the street from Perry and Houston County last season, he understands the new rivalry that has developed between the two schools in recent years.

“They’re out for revenge, really. I mean, obviously, last year I wasn’t here, but they lost the game to Perry. That’s not one that they want to lose. It is a rivalry game over the last couple of years, so it’s something that I think they take personal, you know, and get the season started off right at home and try to get a victory against an in-county rival,” said Edwards.

