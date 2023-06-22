The end of the rain train is in sight

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The low pressure that has brought all the gloomy weather this week is set to move northeast beginning Thursday night.

Today

It will be another pretty gloomy day around Middle Georgia with temperatures peaking in the lower 80s for most of the region. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around with more storms likely throughout the day. While these storms can happen anywhere in the region, the southeastern third of Middle Georgia will likely see a higher concentration of them. As a result a Level 1 “Marginal” risk for severe weather is in effect for that part of the region. Storms will bring moderate to heavy rain, some small hail, and a few strong wind gusts. While the wind may not be very powerful, the wet soil around the region from all the rain already this week could make it easier for some trees to get blown over. Flash flooding risks are also the highest they’ve been all week.

Rain will likely continue into the early parts of tonight before slowing after midnight. One or two small showers could persist into tomorrow morning. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s under overcast skies. Patchy fog will once again be likely as well due to calm winds in the area.

Tomorrow and the Weekend

Friday will be a bit nicer with the sun returning in the afternoon and evening to most of Middle Georgia, however the afternoon will still see some scattered storms. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon as a result of less cloud cover.

The low pressure will likely be headed towards the Upper Ohio Valley by the end of tomorrow, allowing for mostly clear skies overnight.

The clearing trend will continue this weekend as the low continues to push further northeast. This will lead to highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Saturday and lower 90s across the board on Sunday. Rain is not expected this weekend save for a couple of pop-up stray storms.

