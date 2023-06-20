The Code 9 Project offers training, resources for PTSD

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – June is PTSD Awareness Month. It is a time devoted to bringing more awareness and knowledge about PTSD and eliminating the stigma associated with it.

The stress of several jobs and community services can take a toll on mental health and lead to PTSD. That’s why a national non-profit is providing education and training for the prevention of PTSD and suicide.

The Code 9 Project has resources available for those with jobs that can lead to stress, trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and maybe even contemplating suicide. This includes first responders, nurses, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, military, and police. The Code 9 Project president and co-founder Brandielee Baker says many times these workers are on the front lines during accidents, combat, natural disasters, and terrorist attacks.

Baker talks with 41NBC’s Shelby Coates about The Code 9 Project and its mission is to educate, train and advocate for the prevention of PTSD and suicide for first responders, veterans and their families.

The Code 9 Project has a national helpline that is 24/7 for all frontline workers, first responders and veterans. That number is 844-HOPE-247.

The Code 9 Project also has First Responder Meditations available at Apple Music, Google Play and Amazon.