The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office buys Christmas gifts for kids

The toys will be part of the 'Santa in the Park' event on Saturday.

MACON,Ga(41NBC/WMGT)-The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is giving our Christmas cheer, by purchasing $1,000 dollars worth of toys and clothes for local children.

The toys are part of the Sheriff’s Office annual Toy Drive.

Headed by Sheriff David Davis, he said an event like this helps show the people of the county they care about the community.

The shopping spree was provided by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

The Bibb County Police will posting updates about the event on its FaceBook page.