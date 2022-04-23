The background of sole finalist for Bibb County Schools Superintendent

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Dr. Dan Sims will potentially be named the next superintendent of the Bibb County School District.

Dr. Sims is a Georgia native. According to his cover letter, he chose to stay in Georgia for his 27 year career. Also he’s a three time University of Georgia graduate. He received a Bachelor’s in Mathematics, and a Master’s and Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University.

He’s held two different Associate Superintendent roles with the Atlanta Public School System over a six year period, where he says he’s supervised 30 schools and programs.

Before that, he held multiple roles in the Fulton County School System. He served as a math teacher and Dean of Students for seven years at Tri-Cities High School. A promotion moved him to assistant principal at Paul West Middle School for a little over a year before getting another promotion to principal of that school. He stayed in that role for seven years before becoming the principal for six years at Tri-Cities High School.

Dr. Sims states in his application, he wants to move the Bibb County School District from VIP or Victory in Progress to MVP, More Victory Planned. He says he’s prepared to bring strong instructional, moral, and organizational leadership to the district to help bring normalcy back to the student experience post-Covid.

If the board votes to officially name him superintendent in two weeks, he will replace current Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones. He retires in June.

We reached out to School Board President, Dr. Thelma Dillard, for an interview about Dr. Sims’ application. We have not heard back.

You can look at Dr. Sim’s application on the Bibb County School District website.