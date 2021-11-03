The Atlanta Braves claim first World Series title since 1995

The Braves claim game six in Houston

The Atlanta Braves clinched their first World Series title since 1995.

Atlanta led the series 3-2 heading back to Houston for game six and a potential game seven if needed.

Max Fried was on the mound for the Braves. Fried pitched game two where he was hit for five earned runs but still managed to pitch five complete innings.

He pitched with vengeance in game six.

Fried pitched six innings allowing only four hits and striking out six batters.

And the run support was right behind Fried all the way.

Jorge Soler, who was named the World Series MVP, hit a three-run home run that literally went out of the park in the top of the third inning to give the Braves an early lead.

Runs continued to pour in during the fifth inning when Dansby Swanson hit a two-run home run, but the scoring didn’t stop as one more run scored later in the inning as Freddie Freeman hit a double to score Soler.

Freeman had more left in the tank as he hit a solo home run in the seventh to give the Braves a commanding 7-0 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

The Braves had too much firepower for the Astros to make a comeback as Atlanta closed out the World Series with a 7-0 Victory.

A lot of the credit has to go to Alex Anthopoulos, the Braves GM, who acquired Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario near the July trade deadline.

Pederson had some crucial at-bats and home runs during the NLDS, Rosario was the NLCS MVP and Soler was the World Series MVP.

That shows the impact these acquisitions had for the Braves.

Now heading into the offseason as world champions, the Braves have a big decision on how much to pay their star first baseman.

For now, the Braves and the city of Atlanta will enjoy this victory as it has been 26 years in the making.