Text messages show Trump’s legal team considered decertifying Georgia’s Senate election results

(CNN) Newly obtained text messages from January 19, 2021, reveal that former President Donald Trump’s legal team considered trying to decertify Georgia’s Senate election results from the previous year. The messages show discussions about what to do with the information obtained from a voting machine in rural Georgia.

Former NSA official Jim Penrose was working with Trump lawyer Sidney Powell to access voting machines in Georgia. They hired a company called “Cyber Ninjas” to access and pull data from a machine in Coffee County.

Penrose wrote to Cyber Ninjas’ CEO Doug Logan that they only had a few days to make a decision. He indicated that their choices were to use the data to try to decertify Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff’s win or hold onto it for later use.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating the plot to breach voting systems as part of her broader criminal investigation into 2020 election interference. However, there is no evidence that the voting data was ever used in a lawsuit to decertify the Senate run-off results, and it has yet to be recovered.

This has raised concerns that the data could be used in the future to try to disrupt election results. The investigation is ongoing.