Temple Beth Israel celebrates Hanukkah

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Temple Beth Israel is joining in on celebrating Hanukkah this week.

It will host a Sisterhood Hanukkah Dinner Friday night at 6. That will include Latkes, brisket, jelly donuts and a menorah lighting.

Then on Saturday at 10 a.m., they’ll have their Young Family Hanukkah party, where you can get more latkes, decorate cookies and play games.

We spoke with Rabbi Bahar from Temple Beth Israel. She says anyone can come and celebrate.

“This is the holiday when we want to get together in the darkest time of year and present a feeling of joy, happiness, and excitement for our families,” she said. “So we can celebrate as a community.”

Saturday’s event is free to attend but an RSVP is requested for the Friday night dinner. It will cost $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages 6 to 13 and is free for kids 6 and under.

You can RSVP by calling 478-955-9465 or emailing JSchnee@Cox.net.