Temperatures to climb to kick off the new week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rain chances are dropping as drier and hot conditions take over the Peach State.

Today

Skies today will be partly sunny with afternoon cloud fields and a few scattered upper level cirrus clouds as well. The sky won’t be very blue, however, thanks to gentle northerly winds bringing more of that smoke particulate south from the Canadian wildfires. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s around the region today with heat indexes in the upper 90s and lower triple digits likely during the heat of the day. Rain is not expected, however a singular shower or storm cannot be completely ruled out.

Following a pretty sunset skies should be clear through the overnight hours. Thanks to the northerly winds dew points will drop more into the 60s overnight tonight, meaning low temperatures will also drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some patchy fog will be possible heading into Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow and Beyond

Triple digit highs are likely for much of Middle Georgia for the middle days this week. Hazy skies are likely to last at least through Tuesday before winds shift towards the southwest tomorrow night. Storms will be hard to come by until Thursday, however there will be better chances Friday and into the weekend when temperatures drop from the triple digits back down into the lower 90s.

